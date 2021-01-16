Free Radon Test Kits for Parsippany Residents

PARSIPPANY — January is “Radon Action Month,” in New Jersey, and with a grant from the NJDEP, Parsippany Township was able to purchase a limited number of radon test kits to be offered free to our residents.

Radon is a radioactive gas that occurs naturally when uranium and radium break down in the soil and in rock formations. Radon gas moves up through the soil and finds its way into homes through cracks in the foundation and openings around pumps, pipes, and drains. But because radon is invisible and odorless it is easy to ignore this potential hazard in our homes.

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and is measured in picoCuries per liter (pCi/L) of air. The average U.S. indoor level is 1.3 pCi/L. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the DEP recommend that action be taken to reduce radon levels if the level in the home is greater than or equal to 4 pCi/L.

These free radon test kits will make testing for radon simple and inexpensive. To obtain a free kit, come to the Parsippany Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. Must show proof of residency.

For more information contact the Health Department at (973) 263-7160 or the DEP Radon Program at (800) 648-0394 or click here.

