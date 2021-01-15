PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold a “Virtual Hybrid meeting” on Thursday, January 21. Closed Session starts at 6:00 p.m. and Regular Session begins at 6:30 p.m.

Superintendent’s Bulletin can be found by clicking here.

Members of the Public can click here to join the meeting; Passcode: 6YqfDG.

Members of the public will be given the opportunity for public comment during those times allocated on the agenda, and all comments must be in accordance with the procedures and time limits set forth in Board Policy 0167, which can be found on the District website by clicking here. To request a chance to speak during the public portion, please raise your virtual hand.

The purpose of this meeting include:

Progress Report on District Goals 2020-2021

Personnel

Award of Bids

Payment of Bills

Transfer of Funds

General Business Items

Action may be taken on these and such other matters that become known following the publication of this notice and included on the agenda.