Matt Clarkin, Soriano’s Chief of Staff, Resigns

PARSIPPANY — Matt Clarkin, Soriano’s Chief of Staff, announced this morning, he will be leaving Town Hall later this month.

“For the last three years, I’ve been proud to serve my hometown as Mayor Soriano’s Chief of Staff. The opportunity to help shape policy and good government in the township that’s given me so much has been the honor of a lifetime. It’s with a heavy heart, but also great excitement, that I now move to the next chapter in my life,” said Clarkin.

“Later this month, I will be leaving Parsippany Town Hall to pursue an MBA full-time. I’ve always intended to continue my education, and the timing now is unavoidably perfect. It’s precisely because I’ve been doing well these past few years, not in spite of it, that I want to avoid complacency and continue building my credentials across fields.”

Clarkin said “I’d like to thank Mayor Soriano for allowing me to work by his side throughout his term. The accomplishments of this administration will leave a large, positive impact on our community for years to come. And, Mayor, I have no doubt that your second term will be even more accomplished than your first, after winning re-election later this year.”

“I’d also like to thank my colleagues at Town Hall for the endless lessons I’ve learned on government – how it can work to help people, and why it sometimes doesn’t. I will carry that knowledge with me for the rest of my life,” continued Clarkin.

“Matthew has been an invaluable asset to my administration. We are so pleased that he’s chosen to take the experience he has gained as my Chief of Staff and further his education. He will be missed at Town Hall, but we wish him the best of luck as he pursues his MBA,” said Mayor Michael Soriano.

Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., said “This is a position that the township can do without. I would hope that the Mayor would not look to fill this position and save the taxpayers of our town approximately $100,000 in salary and benefits.”

According to the 2021 Township Budget, Clarkin earns $74,389 plus benefits.

Clarkin is also the Chairman of the Parsippany Democratic Committee and a Board Commissioner on the Morris County Board of Elections.

