Delta Dental Donated $250,000 to Food Banks

PARSIPPANY — Delta Dental of New Jersey announced it is donating $250,000 to three organizations in New Jersey to combat food insecurity caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The funds will support the Community Food Bank of New Jersey in Hillside, Fulfill in Neptune, and The Food Bank of South Jersey in Pennsauken. The three organizations will dedicate the funds to help food pantries with capital needs, such as refrigerators, storage shelving, and delivery trucks.

“The pandemic has created a hunger crisis with more people than ever before relying on food pantries to feed their families,” said Dennis Wilson, president, and CEO of Delta Dental of New Jersey. “We are thankful for organizations like Community Foodbank of NJ, Fulfill, and The Food Bank of Southern NJ that help ease this burden, and we are humbled to provide this vital support so that families across the state can feed their loved ones.”

Delta Dental of New Jersey, through employee donations and volunteerism, as well as corporate giving, has supported food banks for many years. In addition, the Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation has provided more than $20 million in grant funding since 1986 to provide access to dental care for uninsured children, seniors, developmentally disabled, and veterans throughout New Jersey and Connecticut.

“We salute Delta Dental for stepping up at this time of urgent need to help shore up the delivery of food to hungry families in our communities,” said Hans Dekker, president of the Community Foundation of New Jersey, which is coordinating the initiative on behalf of Delta Dental of New Jersey.

