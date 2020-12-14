Purple Paint Donates to Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — Purple Paint delivered around 1,000 pounds of food to the Parsippany Food Pantry as well as donated $1,000. This was the result of a two-week-long food drive hosted by Purple Paint. This was in honor of the Hindu celebration Diwali which was on November 14.

Purple Paint was able to raise these funds through online classes under the program Classes 4 A Cause. Young middle and high school students held online classes and 100% of the funds raised were donated to support this cause. They do private tutoring and the classes are still open. Purple Paint requests your help and support. Click here and enroll your children today or make a donation now to support our community.

Riya Dadheech says “I am very grateful to all of the support we received from the numerous grocery stores and people within our community. Without their help, we would have never been able to accomplish this.” Below is a list of several of the local businesses which supported the Purple Paint Diwali Food Drive.

Indian Bazaar – East Hanover, Route 10

Delight Big Bazaar – Parsippany

Shoprite – Parsippany

Whole Foods – Parsippany

Foodtown – North Beverwyck Road

Tirupati Farmers Market – Parsippany

This movement to help and support our community during this very difficult time in our lives continues. We must come together as a community to really make a difference. Although everyone had thought the need for food was finally slowing down we were wrong. It seems there is another Covid spike and the endless need for food in our community has once again grown. We need YOUR help to provide meals for young children and families in our community. Please join this movement to help your community by making a donation now at donate.purplepaint.org!

Purple Paint is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to serve children in need around the world selflessly and with compassion to create a positive impact on society. For more information, please call (551) 216-9855 or click here or click here.