Parsippany Elks Lodge Donates to New Jersey Firemen’s Home

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078 recently donated $2,750 to the New Jersey Firemen’s Home using Beacon Grants from Elks National Foundation.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078 donated the money to help the Firemen’s Home with COVID-19 relief.

The New Jersey Firemen’s Home is the only licensed health care facility in the State of New Jersey whose primary mission is dedicated to the men and women of the New Jersey Fire Service. Located on the historic Lathrop Estates in Boonton – the Firemen’s Home provides both long-term care and residential health care services.

Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078 is located at 230 Parsippany Road.