PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Community Update December 7, 2020. This past Thursday, Parsippany became the 50th municipality to attain Highlands Council approval for planning and conformance to the water, land use, and resource management requirements of the 2004 Highlands Water Protection and Planning Act. In particular, the Highlands Council recognized, “preservation of community character, mitigation of transportation problems, enhancement of parks and open spaces, protection of environmental features, utilization of sustainable development practices, and protection of cultural and historic resources,” in its recognition of Parsippany’s efforts and new Master Plan.

