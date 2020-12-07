Parsippany-Troy Hills School District Will Be Fully Remote/Distance Learning

PARSIPPANY — Effective Monday, December 14, Parsippany-Troy Hills Schools will transition to Fully Remote/Distance Learning. The school principals will communicate to share scheduling information specific to their schools.

“Due to increased cases of COVID-19 and the number of staff members self-isolating as a result of family or school contacts, it is becoming challenging to properly staff our schools. We will remain in Fully Remote status through the holiday break. I will monitor the regional health data and communicate additional information by the end of December,” said Dr. Barbara Sargent, Superintendent of Schools