Counseling, Discussion Groups for Anyone Impacted by COVID

MORRIS COUNTY — The Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris is offering three options for emotional support, guidance, information, referrals, and COVID-19 resources for anyone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Services are free, confidential, and virtual. The program serves anyone from a school-age child to an adult, or senior citizen. Anyone impacted by COVID-19 can participate. Examples of people who may benefit from the program include:

Parents who are homeschooling their children

Children who are adjusting to homeschooling or hybrid learning

Teens or college students who are not attending school or on campus learning regularly

Senior citizens who are cut off from families due to health concerns

Essential workers who are constantly at risk due to exposure

Anyone who has lost their job, a loved one, or the opportunity to celebrate an achievement or milestone

The Holiday Discussion Group, on Zoom, Mondays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Zoom Link: Click here

Meeting ID: 990 9308 3986

Password: 384926

Connection is Just a Click Away Discussion Group, on Zoom, every Wednesday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Zoom Link: Click here

Meeting ID: 992 4335 6990

Password: 537656

Individual Crisis Counseling Program for people feeling anxious about COVID-19; free, confidential and virtual. Just call between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.: (973) 509-9777, ext 171, or email Gpalmer@mhaessexmorris.org.

Free emotional support helpline during COVID-19 for people who are deaf and hard of hearing. Sign language users can communicate with ACCESS of St. Joseph’s Health in Paterson. Call (973) 870-0677 VP, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

En Espanol: Durante la pandemia de COVID-19, su salud mental es vital. Solicite apoyo emocional gratuito de personal capacitado; 7 dias por semana de 8:00 a.m. a 8 p.m. 866-202-Help (4357).

Programs are funded by Funded by FEMA/SAMHSA. Providing services to vulnerable populations is a MHAEM specialty.