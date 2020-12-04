Counseling, Discussion Groups for Anyone Impacted by COVID

MORRIS COUNTY — The Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris is offering three options for emotional support, guidance, information, referrals, and COVID-19 resources for anyone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Services are free, confidential, and virtual. The program serves anyone from a school-age child to an adult, or senior citizen. Anyone impacted by COVID-19 can participate. Examples of people who may benefit from the program include:
- Parents who are homeschooling their children
- Children who are adjusting to homeschooling or hybrid learning
- Teens or college students who are not attending school or on campus learning regularly
- Senior citizens who are cut off from families due to health concerns
- Essential workers who are constantly at risk due to exposure
- Anyone who has lost their job, a loved one, or the opportunity to celebrate an achievement or milestone
The Holiday Discussion Group, on Zoom, Mondays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Zoom Link: Click here
Meeting ID: 990 9308 3986
Password: 384926
Connection is Just a Click Away Discussion Group, on Zoom, every Wednesday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Zoom Link: Click here
Meeting ID: 992 4335 6990
Password: 537656
Individual Crisis Counseling Program for people feeling anxious about COVID-19; free, confidential and virtual. Just call between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.: (973) 509-9777, ext 171, or email Gpalmer@mhaessexmorris.org.
Free emotional support helpline during COVID-19 for people who are deaf and hard of hearing. Sign language users can communicate with ACCESS of St. Joseph’s Health in Paterson. Call (973) 870-0677 VP, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.
En Espanol: Durante la pandemia de COVID-19, su salud mental es vital. Solicite apoyo emocional gratuito de personal capacitado; 7 dias por semana de 8:00 a.m. a 8 p.m. 866-202-Help (4357).
Programs are funded by Funded by FEMA/SAMHSA. Providing services to vulnerable populations is a MHAEM specialty.