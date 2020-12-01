Prosecutor’s Office Engage with Faculty and Student Athletes from High Schools

PARSIPPANY — On November 30, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Detective Supervisor Patrick LaGuerre met virtually with the Superintendent of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools, Principals, Assistant Principals, and Football Team Coaches and Athletes from both township high schools.

The meeting was an opportunity for Acting Prosecutor Carroll to introduce himself and freely interact with participants, as well as offer an inspirational message to the athletes based on his personal experience. Recalling his years as a college athlete at Wake Forest University, Acting Prosecutor Carroll discussed how playing football taught him life lessons including self-discipline and the ability to accept constructive criticism, all attributes that had a positive influence on his life, even until the present.

Detective Supervisor LaGuerre discussed his role with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, emphasized the importance of building a bridge with all of our community partners, and how making good decisions is essential for a successful future.

Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said “It was an honor to meet with these members from our community and I want to thank Parsippany-Troy Hills School Superintendent Barbara Sargent for ensuring that it occurred. Anytime that we as established adults have a moment to share experiences with our youth and younger generations that may have a positive impact on them, we must seize that opportunity and follow through.”