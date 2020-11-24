Second Hand Rose Thriftique Has Something for Everyone

PARSIPPANY — The thrift shop at St. Christopher Church, 2nd Hand Rose Thriftique, is gearing up for more than one celebration. This month marks the ninth-year anniversary of the nonprofit store with the bright pink doors. Black Friday is this week which marks the start of the official holiday shopping season.

That means lots to do and to decorate for coordinator Patricia Taylor.

Second Hand Rose Thrift Shop has something for everyone … when you enter this thrift shop, it will amaze you with all the items that are available. New, Used, and Vintage merchandise.

Taylor showed off a huge array of wares, including household items, unique collectibles, toys, teddy bears, games, books, clothing, shoes, CDs, DVDs, and more. They even have quality items and great holiday baskets.

Taylor said she opened the shop out of pure love—for the church and for her longtime passions: decorating and design.

One challenge for 2nd Hand Rose is letting people know about its merchandise and bargain prices.

“Right now, we get a mention in the church bulletin, but not everyone reads that,” she said. “I hope people spread the word because there are really good buys here.”

Second Hand Rose Thriftique is located at 1050 Littleton Road, on the grounds of St. Christopher’s Church.

For any questions contact Pat at (973) 713-4939.

Comments

Comments