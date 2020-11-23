A’Viance Hair & Nail Salon Celebrates its Grand Re-Opening

PARSIPPANY — For more than 25 years, A’Viance Hair & Nail Studio has been serving the Parsippany community. While so much has changed around their location on North Beverwyck Road, they’ve been a staple family-owned business for almost three decades.

“We were the second business to move into the mall here, and we’ve been here ever since,” says co-owner Marie Cannizzaro. “We’ve been here almost as long as the building has existed.”

Some of the biggest changes and challenges they’ve faced have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. Small and family-owned businesses have been impacted by the health & safety guidelines in the past many months, but A’Viance met the challenges and has worked for solutions to get them back to serving the community safely.

“It was devastating to us and very worrisome,” said Cannizzaro. “But we’re following the rules, and making sure we’re doing the right thing, not just for our employees, but for clients as well. Safety is the most important thing for us.”

Clients must wear a face mask, have their temperature taken, and sign a health form. A’Viance calls and serves clients in the studio one at a time, and sanitizes diligently in between each appointment.

Now, thanks to the new co-ownership with Patti Caravaggio, A’Viance is poised to remain a staple business in the community for years to come. Cannizzaro and Caravaggio have worked together for over 30 years, and the whole staff is eager to serve Parsippany.

“Come into the salon!” says Cannizzaro. “We’re a family salon. We welcome kids, guys, not just women. We’d just love to have you try us out if you haven’t already.”

A’Viance Hair & Nail Studio is located at 450 North Beverwyck Road. For an appointment, call them at (973) 335-3311

Comments

