Morris County Clerk Announces Annual Cover Contest

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq. invites Morris County High School students to participate in the annual 2021 Morris County Cover Contest. Please note that this competition is limited to high school students in Morris County.

The top three images, selected by a panel of judges, will receive a financial reward and the 1st place winner’s design will be used as the cover for the 2021 Morris County Manual. The financial awards for the winning contestants are as follows:

FIRST PRIZE: $500.00

SECOND PRIZE: $200.00

THIRD PRIZE: $100.00

The manual has been produced by the Clerk’s office since 1906 and contains valuable information regarding county and municipal services and departments as well as lists of appointed and elected officials, their addresses, and telephone numbers. Consequently, the manual is used extensively as a resource by government officials and county residents. I invite you to take a look at a copy of the 2020 manual by clicking the link below.

The winning contestants, their art teachers, and guests will be honored at a continental breakfast reception in my private conference room, contingent upon COVID-19 gathering guidelines. Additionally, the top three designs will be displayed in the foyer leading to my office.

Click here to find the rules for entry. Please note that the contest is only open to students who are currently enrolled in a Morris County High School, students must provide the name of their art teacher, grade, and name of their school in the body of the email upon submission.

Please note that all 2021 Morris County Manual submissions must be received by December 4, 2020.

For more details click here.

Comments

Comments