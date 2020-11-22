Murphy Signs Executive Order Extending Public Health Emergency

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 200. The Order extends the Public Health Emergency that was declared on March 9, 2020, through Executive Order No. 103, which was previously extended on April 7, May 6, June 4, July 2, August 1, August 27, September 25, and October 24. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

“Despite the hope that is on the horizon, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over,” said Governor Murphy.“We continue to utilize all resources available and will need the ability to do so as we battle this virus through the second wave that has enveloped our nation and our state.”

Executive Order No. 200 extends all Executive Orders issued under the Governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any Executive Branch departments and agencies in response to the Public Health Emergency presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here to view the full text of Executive Order No. 200.