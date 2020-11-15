Kiwanis Club Supports Local Restaurants

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany started a program to help support local restaurants.

President Laura Wohland said “In these times everyone is struggling so Kiwanis Club decided to help support local food establishments. We will promote a “Dine to Donate” event at a local food establishment each month. Kiwanis Club, due to COVID-19 had to cancel most of our fundraising projects, so we could use the extra donations. At the same time, we help the restaurants on a slow night and bring in extra customers. The customers support the food establishment, have an opportunity to try different food, and the restaurants have additional revenue, they might not have. The restaurant donates a portion of the proceeds to Kiwanis. This is a win-win situation for everyone.”

Recently Kiwanis promoted the first Dine to Donate at Gourmet Café. Gourmet Café was able to bring in $1,300 worth of business on a slow Monday night, and Kiwanis received 10% of the proceeds or $130.00.

The next “Dine to Donate” will be held on Monday, December 7 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Panera Bread, 1161 Route 46. Click here to download a flyer.

Kiwanis will be announcing more restaurants in the upcoming weeks. If you are a food establishment and would like to participate in the program contact Frank Cahill at (862) 213-2200.

