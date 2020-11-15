Emergency Kits Offered to Seniors and Adults with Disabilities

Distribution Planned for November 23; Kits Can Be Delivered to Homebound

MORRIS COUNTY — Seniors and adults with disabilities can pick up one of 500 free emergency supply kits. Each contains four shelf-stable meals and a first aid kit.

Morris County SealThe distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, at the Morris County Library, 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany. Homebound residents can call (973) 285-6848 to determine if a kit can be delivered. All Morris County residents who are 60 or over and adults with disabilities qualify.

Navigating Hope, Morris County’s mobile social services vehicle, will be on-site during the distribution for anyone who would like more information on county services.

“Being prepared is important in all emergencies, whether it’s a pandemic or a storm. Having self-stable meals is incredibly important. These meals can be a stopgap if someone is homebound or unable to go out for food,” said Christine Hellyer, Division Director of Morris County’s Office on Aging, Disabilities, & Community Programming, which is sponsoring the event.

Funding for this program was made possible through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

