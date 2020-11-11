Rauchberg Dental Group Provided Free Exams and Cleaning to Veterans

PARSIPPANY — Rauchberg Dental Group provided a free exam and cleaning to active duty members and veterans of the US Armed Forces, on November 9. Practice owner Dr. Alan Rauchberg said, “It was an honor to provide free dentistry to the men and women who protect us.”

Rauchberg Dental Group, located at 199 Baldwin Road, has been serving the Morris County community since 1965 when the practice was opened by Dr. Joel Rauchberg DDS.

Dr. Alan Rauchberg DMD is a second-generation practice owner. The practice has grown into a multi-specialty practice, providing patients with both general dentists and licensed specialists in one office.

Dr. Rauchberg is a proud member of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce. He is also a past president of Parsippany Rotary and The American Academy of Dental Practice.

Dr. Rauchberg’s mission is to provide high quality, state of the art dental care to all. For more information, call (973) 334-3777, or click here.

