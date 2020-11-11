Letter to the Editor: 126th Anniversary of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs

To the Editor:

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is proud to celebrate the 126th anniversary of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC (NJSFWC) in November 2020. Founded in 1894, the NJSFWC and its 200 member clubs provide opportunities for education, leadership, and community service, while enabling 6,300 clubwomen to make a difference in the lives of others, one project at a time.

The NJFSWC’s long, proud history includes founding the NJ College for Women in 1918 (now Douglass Residential College), helping establish many public libraries in the state, and influencing the formation of the Palisades Interstate Park Commission. A letter-writing campaign to legislators helped secure passage of the Highlands Water Protection and Planning Act in 2004, protecting water quality for more than half of NJ’s population.

Pride in the NJSFWC’s impact over the last 126 years shines through in continued altruism today. Members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills have been busy supporting Operation Chillout, NJ’s oldest (and only) all-volunteer mobile outreach for homeless veterans, and the NJSFWC Special State Project. The club has collected sweatshirts, masks, and cases of bottled water to help Operation Chillout further its mission. The club has also made over 400 business size cards to be given to the homeless veterans offering thanks and words of hope.

NJSFWC is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service, with 80,000 members in all 50 states and a dozen countries.

As we celebrate 126 years of club service, we invite women of all ages to get involved. By joining a women’s club, you become part of great contributions, achievements, and successes in our state and nation! For more information about the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills contact Marilyn at (973) 539-3703 or click here.

Sincerely,

Joan Garbarino, President

Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

