Lightbridge Academy Makes Donation to Parsippany PAL

PARSIPPANY — Lightbridge Academy, 24 South Jefferson Road, Whippany, made a $500.00 donation to Parsippany PAL to purchase PPE supplies.

Pictured above is Sam Yodice, PAL Executive Director; Sandy Zazzera, Director Lightbridge Academy of Whippany; Manisha Miles, Lightbridge Academy of Whippany; and James Garrick, PAL President.

For more information click here.

