Lightbridge Academy Makes Donation to Parsippany PAL

PARSIPPANY — Lightbridge Academy, 24 South Jefferson Road, Whippany, made a $500.00 donation to Parsippany PAL to purchase PPE supplies.

Pictured above is Sam Yodice, PAL Executive Director; Sandy Zazzera, Director Lightbridge Academy of Whippany; Manisha Miles, Lightbridge Academy of Whippany; and James Garrick, PAL President.

Lightbridge Academy offers a unique Circle of Care, in which the needs of parents are as important as the care and education of their children. For more information click here.

