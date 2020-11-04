    Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Case Temporarily Pauses First Floor of Town Hall

    By
    Frank L. Cahill
    -
    740
    Parsippany Municipal Building located at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard

    PARSIPPANY — Late Tuesday evening, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills was informed that we have a presumptive COVID-19 positive case yet to be confirmed by lab results.

    In an abundance of caution, we are initiating a one-day pause in the first-floor Construction, Zoning, Planning, Inspection area for cleaning/disinfection and to perform contact tracing. If you have any questions please contact PTHConstruction@parsippany.net.

    Due to the nature of this situation, please be patient, as responses may take additional time.

