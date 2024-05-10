Morris Museum Expands Leadership with Van Nostrand’s New Position

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris Museum in Morristown has introduced a new role, overseeing the development, implementation, execution, and evaluation of its three core mission-based program areas: education, exhibitions and collections, and theater.

Jess Van Nostrand has been appointed the inaugural director of public engagement and curatorial strategies.

In this capacity, Van Nostrand will collaborate with the existing leadership of Exhibitions & Collections and Theater while also directing the museum’s education team. According to a statement released by the museum, the director’s role is to ensure excellence and define success across all three program areas.

As a key partner to the executive director, this role is designed to foster coordinated and aligned efforts within the organization, especially in the areas of planning and program development.

“Central to the success of any cultural institution today is a deep connection with community stakeholders,” stated Thomas J. Loughman, reflecting on his first year as executive director. “Jess brings a rich mix of experience and insight, combined with a professional curiosity and a commitment to serve this esteemed New Jersey arts institution. We are all excited about the contributions she will make moving forward.”

Van Nostrand recently served as the director of exhibitions and public programs at the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. In this role, she managed the exhibitions program at The Arts Center at Governors Island and led the annual River To River Festival, among other public initiatives.

From 2014 to 2020, she was the assistant director of exhibition programs and gallery initiatives at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). There, she engaged in a wide array of adult education programming, including interactive arts experiences at The People’s Studio, MoMA’s pioneering educational platform for adult learning.

Before her tenure at MoMA, Van Nostrand was the founding director of The Project Room, an arts center focused on the creative process that encouraged public engagement through live events, written content, and a podcast series.

Van Nostrand is a trustee of the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey and has also served on the boards of directors for the Smack Mellon Arts Center and ArtTable, a national leadership organization for women in the arts.