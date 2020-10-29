Early Morning Fire Destroys Three Businesses; Residences

PARSIPPANY — An early morning fire destroyed three businesses, Towne Vision, Upper Cutz and ITech Computer on North Beverwyck Road and a number of apartments.

A two-story fire at 90-92 North Beverwyck Road brought Lake Hiawatha Fire Department District 4, Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 5, and Town of Boonton RIC, Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance, Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance, and Parsippany Rescue and Recovery to the scene at approximately 6:00 a.m.

Morris County Sheriffs’ investigation, Parsippany Police Department, Jersey Central Power, and Light as well as New Jersey Natural Gas was also at the scene.

American Red Cross also arrived to help the families displaced by the fire.

