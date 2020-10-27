Charlie was a past chief and president of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Squad

PARSIPPANY — Charles J. Bedi, 81, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born in and raised in the Bronx. Charlie lived in Lake Hiawatha for 58 years.

Charlie was an Offset Printing Professional retiring from Graphic Packaging in Piscataway after many years.

He was a past chief and president of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Squad in Lake Hiawatha.

He was pre-deceased by his late wife: Alicia E. (Morrison) who passed away on August 28, 2001, and his late son-in-law: Michael W. Coll who passed away on December 1, 2005.

Survivors include his partner of sixteen years: Margaret Calvetto; his sons: Charles Joseph and his wife Christine; Robert M. and his wife Debbie; his daughter: Karen L. Coll; and his nine grandchildren: Brian, Alicia, Colin, Molly, Ryan, Ben, Lauren, Christopher, and Nick. Charlie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian burial Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church 179 Baldwin Road, Parsippany. Entombment: Private.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or click here.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to Parsippany Rescue and Recovery P.O. Box 45 Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034

Comments

Comments