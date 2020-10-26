Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas Liquor License Renewed

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council renewed the Retail Liquor License for Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas at its regular council meeting held on October 20.

In March 2019, Cinépolis USA, a leading world-class cinema exhibitor known for its enhanced movie-going concepts announced multi-million dollar renovations to enhance its existing New Jersey theater locations in Parsippany and Mansfield. Mansfield renovations have been completed.

Cinépolis closed its third New Jersey location. The Cinépolis Succasunna theater in the Roxbury Mall showed its last movie Sunday evening, January 5.

Following completion, both cinemas will offer guests an enhanced movie-going experience with fully-reclining leather seats, cutting-edge sound, high-definition projection technology, and an upscale lounge-style lobby to anchor the entry space. Additionally, both cinemas will offer in-seat food delivery when ordering hot food items from the new gourmet menu at the concession stand, or when ordered in advance through the Cinépolis USA mobile app.

Following its completion, the 38,865-square-foot project will encompass 12 film screens and 719 seats.

Parsippany location has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Cinépolis is located at 3165 Route 46, Morris Hills Shopping Center.

Comments

Comments