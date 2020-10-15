Township Information Regarding the General Election on November 3

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Clerk Khaled Madin released the following information for voters of Parsippany-Troy Hills:

The General Election for 2020 will be November 3, 2020. In the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, there will be two polling locations:

(1) Brooklawn Middle School, located at 250 Beachwood Road, Parsippany, and

(2) Central Middle School, located at 1620 Route 46 West, Parsippany.

Polling locations will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Please be advised that the above polling locations are reserved and limited to individuals with disabilities which render them unable to complete a mail-in ballot or a provisional ballot without assistance. Therefore, polling locations are not available for the general public without such disabilities; however, as a courtesy, all persons may vote provisionally or drop off their vote by mail ballots at the above-mentioned polling locations.

In addition, a Ballot Drop Box is provided by the County of Morris for voters to submit their mail-in ballots which is located in the front of the Township Parsippany-Troy Hills Municipal Building at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

his box is available to all Morris County voters and ballots must be received until 8:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020.

The Ballot Drop Box is under 24-hour surveillance and the Vote by Mail Ballots are picked up on a daily basis and brought to the Board of Elections. All security measures will be followed when collecting and transporting the Vote by Mail Ballots.

