CCM Invites Public to Virtual Haunted House Halloween Scavenger Hunt

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) invites the public to participate in a spooky, thrill-filled virtual scavenger hunt. Space is limited for the Virtual Haunted House Halloween Scavenger Hunt that takes place on Wednesday, October 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Reserve a spot, gather a team and the family together to explore the many spooktacular places by emailing cmcardle@ccm.edu. An email with the ZOOM link will be sent on the evening of the terrifying event.

During the scavenger hunt, participants will visit Philadelphia’s creepy Eastern Penitentiary, discover the New York City home of Mark Twain, check into the Hollywood Hotel where celebrity ghosts haven’t checked out. Participants will also learn the chilling fate of Giles Corey at the Salem Witch Trial Memorial and sneak into the White House in search of the presidents whose ghosts have been spotted there. Beware of what’s around the corner!

To learn more about events offered at CCM both virtually and on campus click here.

