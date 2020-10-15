Robert J. Carroll Sworn In as Acting Morris County Prosecutor

MORRIS COUNTY — In a ceremony at the Morris County Administration Building on Wednesday, October 14, former New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice James R. Zazzali administered the oath of office to Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll.

Also sworn in were Special Deputy Attorney General / Acting First Assistant Prosecutor Thomas A. Zelante and Special State Investigator/Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker. Both

First Assistant Prosecutor Zelante and Chief Kimker held their positions prior to the appointment of the Acting Prosecutor.

Acting Prosecutor Carroll said, “I am deeply honored by this appointment. I sincerely appreciate the trust and faith of Governor Phil Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal in enabling me to lead the MCPO, which has always enjoyed a reputation for professionalism and fairness. I look forward to working with our dedicated State, County, and local law enforcement agencies, and with the input and support of our communities, I pledge to work together to resolve any divisive societal challenges that have been confronting all levels of government.”

