Individual at Knollwood Elementary School Tested Positive for COVID-19

PARSIPPANY – In a letter to the parents of Knollwood Elementary School they were informed that an individual has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education is coordinating closely with public health officials and following CDC, state, and local health department guidance in order to assure the health and safety of our community.

Cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas has been completed. Please know that at this time, and in consultation with our local health officials, there is no need to close school or for staff, students, or families to take any additional action.

We understand the level of concern regarding COVID-19. We encourage all community members to continue following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention promoted safeguards, such as:

• Staying home when you are sick;

• Washing hands often with soap for at least 20 seconds;

• Covering coughs and sneezes and properly disposing of tissues;

• Limiting close contact with people who are sick and not sharing food, drinks and utensils

• Practicing social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart);

• Wearing a face covering while in school; and

• Continuing to monitor your health for symptoms.

As always, the community’s support and cooperation is appreciated. You can assist us by remaining vigilant but sensible in your approach to dealing with this health concern. Should you have any questions about this situation, please feel free to contact Dr. Robert Sutter at (973) 263-7200. Below are some resources that might be helpful.

RESOURCES

a. NJDOH COVID-19 Information for Communities and the General Public (click here)

b. Get the Facts about Coronavirus (click here)

c. Symptoms of COVID-19 (click here)

d. Testing (click here) or (click here)

e. How to Protect Yourself (click here)

f. What to Do if You Are Sick (click here)

Comments

Comments