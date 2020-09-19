Peaceful Rally Scheduled for Sunday in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — A peaceful rally is scheduled for Sunday, September 20 at 11:00 a.m. in support of the President of the United States; Law Enforcement, and Small Business Owners.

The event will take place in the parking lot outside 51 Gibraltar Drive in Powder Mill Plaza in Parsippany.

There will be music, hot dogs, live broadcasts, voter registration and volunteer opportunities, and excellent guest speakers. Among the speakers scheduled to address the crowd are Rosemary Becchi, candidate for Congress in Parsippany’s district, Senator Joe Pennacchio, State Assemblyman Brian Bergen, County Clerk Ann Grossi, Surrogate Heather Darling, Freeholder Tayfun Selen, and many others.

The event is said to be ‘fun, energetic, pro-America and peaceful”, said the event coordinator Mayor of Mendham Borough Christine Glassner.

For questions, contact morrisgop@gmail.com.

Comments

Comments