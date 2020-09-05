Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Post Office is Filthy

Dear Editor:

As a retired Postal Worker from 1972-2012, I was upset when I heard you say the Parsippany Post Office was filthy.

I went to see for myself apparently the Postmaster or his immediate supervisor is not doing their job.

Their exchange with me was a weak excuse. They have no custodian assigned to the station, and no Clerk or Mail-handler will perform “other duties assigned.” In cases like this, it then becomes the responsibility of the Postmaster to perform the task. The supervisor was micro-managing the mail clerks, which I’m sure knew their jobs and not need to be lorded over. The Postmaster is on vacation. The fact that this obvious situation is being ignored (overflowing trash with COVID related gloves and masks) shows poor supervision and some substandard norm of the time.

Apparently the trash container seen overflowing has been this way for a spell, according to a woman I spoke with. At the very least the Postmaster and the immediate supervisor in charge should be reprimanded. The inside space was also sloppy; (but so is everywhere). During COVID the area should be mandated to be cleaned at least once a day; custodian or not. When workers refuse to perform other duties assigned they are helping to destroy their own institution; sad. Find it hard to believe that Clerks or Mail Handlers do not have in their job titles duties and responsibilities “other duties assigned.” We did at DVD Maintenance. I was a Shop Steward and at DVD Mail Facility; this condition would not be tolerated.

Nick Homyak

Lake Hiawatha

