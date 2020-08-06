Parsippany Council Members Hosting “Morris Meet and Greet” with Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Councilmembers Janice McCarthy and Emily Peterson invited residents of the 11th Congressional District to join them for a “Morris Meet and Greet” in support of and featuring Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill on Monday, August 10, at 5:30 p.m.

As local elected officials, McCarthy and Peterson understand that Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill has been a strong fighter for New Jersey in Congress, and want to bring residents together to hear from the Congresswoman ahead of the November 3 election.

“Congresswoman Sherrill has been an essential voice for New Jersey and the residents of Parsippany throughout this crisis,” Peterson explained, adding, “Her leadership is more proof that we need strong leaders in office who will always work to take care of residents in our communities. It is vital we do everything we can to return her to the House this November.”

McCarthy strongly encouraged residents to attend, noting, “This event will be a fantastic opportunity to hear from Congresswoman Sherrill and understand the many things that she and her team have been doing to support our community.”

Residents who are interested in attending may sign up before the event by clicking here or at pardems.org.

An email will be promptly sent to those who sign up indicating more information on the event.

