Parsippany Community Update August 4, 2020

PARSIPPANY — Over the last several weeks, manpower shortages relating to the pandemic have led to delays in sanitation pickups, particularly recycling and yard waste. In an effort to get our schedule back on track permanently, we are seeking seasonal employees to serve in our Sanitation Division from August through November. Anyone interested in applying, please contact Marge or Michelle at 973-263-7273 or email mwoelk@parsippany.net or mhess@parsippany.net.

