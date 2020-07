Empire Diner Opens Outdoor Dining; Updated Listing of Parsippany Restaurants

PARSIPPANY — Empire Diner, 1315 Route 46 East, has officially opened for outdoor dining. They will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., seven days a week. They also offer curbside pick up service.

Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B) South Indian Cuisine

Applebee’s

Bosphorus Restaurant

Bruno’s Italian Bistro

Buffalo Wild Wings

Churrasco Grill

Dhaba Express

Eccola Italian Bistro

Elmas Turkish and Mediterranean Cuisine

Empire Diner

Fuddruckers

Gourmet Café

Honest Restaurant

Hoover’s Tavern

Houlihans

IHOP

Jashan by Dhaba

Kabab Paradise

Lake Hiawatha Dairy

Las Leyendas De Mexico

Marakesh Restaurant

McDonald’s

Outback

Panera Bread

Pasha Mezze Grill

Rayhoon Persian Kabob House

Reservoir Tavern

Sakura Hibachi Steak House

Singas Famous Pizza

Spa Restaurant

Tabor Pizza

Tandoori Flames

Valentino’s Pizza & Restaurant

Verde Ristorante

Village Restaurante

Wendy’s Restaurant

