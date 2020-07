PARSIPPANY — We’re excited to announce that Parsippany’s bus service will be returning to operation on an altered schedule this coming Monday, July 20.

Our Director of Public Works Greg Schneider has worked hard to get this important program restarted. The A and B routes and schedules:

Remember there is no weekend bus. Also, there will not be a stop at the Community Center for the time being. If you have any questions, please call (973) 263-7273.

Click here to download the schedule.

Comments

Comments