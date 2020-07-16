Chinese Christian Church begins Meals of Blessings Initiative

PARSIPPANY — In an effort to serve our Parsippany community during this pandemic crisis, the Chinese Christian Church of New Jersey (CCCNJ) distributed free surgical masks at our local supermarkets in April. (Click here to read the story)

Recognizing that there are many families who visit the Parsippany Food Pantry for non-perishable food items, CCCNJ wanted to provide these families with hot meals at least once a week. Based on donations from their church members, they have purchased hot meals from local restaurants who could also use the additional business.

86 hot meals were distributed to 28 families recently at the Chinese Christian Church of New Jersey (CCCNJ). Parsippany High School ’19 graduate, Andrew Lie, organized this program to help local restaurants and families adversely impacted by the Covid19 pandemic.

Every Wednesday in July at 6:00 p.m, up to four hot meals per family will be distributed at 232 S. Beverwyck Road.

While the meals are free (they are funded by the members of CCCNJ), patrons must reserve their meals in advance each week by calling (973) 335-0183 ext. 17 to leave their name and number of meals requested, or by clicking here and entering the information.

Comments

Comments