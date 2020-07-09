PARSIPPANY — Carmelita J. Massefski, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was born in Newark, the daughter of Catherine (La Falce) and Michael Fatigante. At East Side High School she met the love of her life, Walter Massefski. Their love continued through 57 years of marriage, until the passing of Walter, and will endure forever.

Carm was a loving mother to her three sons, Walter and wife Heidi of Massachusetts, devoted sons Michael of Bailey, Colorado, Scott, and his caring wife Imara of Lake Hiawatha, and grandmother of seven.

For the past 34 years, Carm worked in the engineering department in Montville Township until she passed. She valued and took great pride in her work, developing many lasting friendships with her co-workers, who were more like family.

Carm was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent woman. It gave Carm great joy attending her grandchildren’s school, sporting events, and milestones. She would be seen quietly cheering them on, glowing with pride. She always put her heart in everything she did, showing those close to her how special they were. We love you and will miss you so much. We lost a great mother, a beautiful grandmother, and an amazing human being.

Carm was pre-deceased by her late husband Walt, mother Catherine, father Michael, dear brothers Michael and Jim. She is survived by and will be terribly missed by her sons and their wives, grandchildren, especially Andrew, Sophia, Max, and Victoria, dear sister-in-law Janet Marlow and husband Ray, sister-in-law Judy, sister-in-law Eleanor, dear brother-in-law Richard, brother Joseph, and wife Maryann, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.

