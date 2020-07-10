Clean Communities: Keeping Parsippany Clean

PARSIPPANY — The Department of Environmental Protection is awarding $19.4 million in annual Clean Communities grants to help municipalities and counties remove litter to beautify neighborhoods, improve water quality and enhance the quality of life, Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe announced. This year, Parsippany-Troy Hills will receive $104,355.00.

In total, the DEP is awarding $17.3 million to eligible municipalities and $2.1 million to the state’s 21 counties. The program is funded by a legislated user-fee on manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors that produce litter-generating products.

“Clean Communities grants help municipalities and counties with the important task of removing unsightly litter, often from roadways and around stormwater collection systems, to enhance the quality of life,” Commissioner McCabe said. “Beautifying our communities through these types of cleanups help improve water quality and natural resources while also protecting wildlife and their habitats.”

The nonprofit New Jersey Clean Communities Council oversees the reporting requirements for the program. Disbursements are based on housing units and miles of municipally owned roadways.

The young people were an enthusiastic group who seemed truly appreciative of being able to perform duties for the Township; they were paid through the Clean Communities grant, and they were very happy to have summer jobs.

Clean Communities Coordinator Eddie Celardo said, “The program is designed to support municipalities in their effort to educate citizens and abate littered areas. They did a great job assisting the Road Department with the repair of catch basins, picking up garbage along the roadside, helping out the water department, and performing tasks to show how proud Parsippany can be.”

