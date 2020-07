University of Delaware Announces Dean’s List for the Spring 2020

MORRIS COUNTY — Students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.

Kimberly Begley of Morris Plains

Nicole Caracciolo of East Hanover

Jilliana Carille of East Hanover

Olivia Cashen of Cedar Knolls

Michael Cerri of Parsippany

Noel Chambers of Parsippany

Aidan Chao of Morris Plains

Sara Coppola of Madison

Gianna DeMassi of East Hanover

Marco Diaz of Morris Plains

Ariana DiFilippo of Parsippany

Olivia Duffy of Florham Park

Jenna Ficuciello of Florham Park

Lia Ficuciello of Florham Park

Daniela Galhofo of East Hanover

Lauren Genoese of Florham Park

Emily Gill of Parsippany

Andrew Hicks of Morris Plains

Kelly Hilden of Florham Park

Jessica Iandiorio of Florham Park

Marin Imhoff of Madison

Kayla Johnson of Parsippany

Ruth Kowalski of Parsippany

Sabrina Lepore of Florham Park

Kristina Longo of East Hanover

Robert Lotito of Cedar Knolls

Paul Lozaw of Boonton

Francesca Madera of East Hanover

Kaitlin Michels of Parsippany

Madeline Mocko of Madison

Brittany Monahan of East Hanover

Alexandra Morace of Florham Park

Lindsay O’Hara of Boonton

Christopher Peterson of Madison

Rene Peterson of Florham Park

Kelly Pierson of East Hanover

Samantha Randis of East Hanover

Abhigna Rao of Morris Plains

Cindy Rullo of East Hanover

Sydney Schreck of Madison

Haley Scrivo of East Hanover

Emily Seymour of East Hanover

Connor Shortall of Boonton

Jacqueline Siino of Mountain Lakes

John Sincak of Parsippany

Samantha Traum of Morris Plains

Reagan Tripucka of Boonton

Theodore Vogtman of Morris Plains

Ashley Walsh of Madison

Stephanie Ward of Morris Plains

Michael Willis of Parsippany

Isabella Zangari of East Hanover

To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Comments

Comments