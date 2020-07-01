Parsippany Applebee’s Celebrates 4th of July: Kids Eat Free

PARSIPPANY — Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar®, 1057 Route 46, is inviting families to visit and celebrate Independence Day with a special Kids Eat Free promotion.* Families who dine at Applebee’s and mention this offer or order through Applebees.com using code KIDS on Saturday, July 4 will receive a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. Children 12 years and under can choose from a variety of entrées from the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu includes cheesy pizza, chicken tenders, Mac and cheese, corn dog, and cheeseburger (not quesadilla) and the drinks are just fountain drink, chocolate milk, and milk. (Not lemonades or juiced as those are an extra charge)

*This Kids Eat Free special will be available at Parsippany Applebee’s and other locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises on Saturday, July 4 only.

*This promotion consists of one free kids entrée with the purchase of one adult entrée.

*Total order must be a minimum of $15.

*Valid through dine-in, online, and delivery through Applebees.com.

*Applebee’s locations in New Jersey are currently open for outdoor dining, pick-up, and delivery.

This promotion is available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, including Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.

