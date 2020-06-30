Table of Hope Distributes Food at CCM

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, and Senator Anthony Bucco joined Rev. Sidney Williams of Table of Hope, CCM President Tony Iacono, local officials, and volunteers held a free mobile food distribution event at County College of Morris (CCM).

Assisting residents during this time of crisis, the food distribution consisted of canned goods, meat, dairy, vegetables, and other groceries.

Volunteers included Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, a CCM graduate, the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, Alstede Farms, Valley Bank, and approximately 40 volunteers, including numerous CCM employees.

The Morris County Council of Education Associations also contributed $5,000 to purchase food for the event.

If you were unable to pick up food, there are resources available. Table of Hope receives food from the Community Food Bank of New Jersey in Hillside, local farms, and foodservice companies. To volunteer or make a donation, visit the Spring Street CDC website by clicking here.

