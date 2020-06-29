Morris County Meal Services/Food Pantries

MORRIS COUNTY — If you are in need of food during difficult times, use this list of available food services to get the resources you need. Making sure our neighbors in need have food and resources are and always will be our first priority. In light of recent circumstances, we will be taking certain measures to protect them.
|Morris County
|Interfaith Food Pantry
|2 Executive Drive
|973-538-8049 ext. 12
|Boonton
|Town of Boonton Food Pantry
|100 Washington St.
|973-402-9410 ext. 634 Lucille
|Boonton
|Evangel Church of God
|218 Cornelia St.
|973-263-1787
|Boonton
|Loaves and Fishes/First Presbyterian
|513 Birch Street
|862-222-3006
|Boonton
|Boonton First Reformed
|236 Washington St.
|973-334-0317
|Boonton
|WIC Clinic/Boonton
|100 Washington St.
|800-427-3244
|Budd Lake
|Abiding Peace Lutheran Church
|305-311 Rt. 46
|973-691-9393
|Butler
|Butler United Methodist Church
|5 Bartholdi Ave.
|973-838-2026
|Butler
|St. Anthony’s Church
|65 Bartholdi Ave.
|973-838-0031
|Chester
|Chester Food Pantry
|100 North Road
|973-879-2548
|Denville
|Denville Township Food Pantry
|1 St. Mary’s Place, 2nd Floor
|973-625-8300 ext. 269
|Denville
|St. Clare’s Meals on Wheels
|25 Pocono Rd.
|973-625-6010
|Dover
|First Memorial Presbyterian Church
|51 West Blackwell St. 1st Floor
|973-366-0216
|Dover
|First United Methodist Church of Dover
|41 E. Blackwell St.
|973-366-1804
|Dover
|Grace United Methodist Church
|98 N. Sussex St.
|973-366-3681
|Dover
|Butler United Methodist Church
|19-21 Belmont Ave.
|973-361-5565
|Dover
|Saint John’s Episcopal Church
|11 South Bergen Street
|973-366-2772
|Dover
|Salvation Army/Dover
|76 North Bergen St.
|973-366-0764, 973-366-0875
|Dover
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|123 East Blackwell St.
|973-366-2821
|Dover
|WIC Clinic/Dover
|Dover Head Start, 18 Thompson St.
|800-427-3244
|Flanders
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
|61 Main St.
|973-927-1629
|Florham Park
|Holy Family Church
|Lloyd Ave
|973-377-7190
|Hackettstown
|Drakestown United Methodist Church
|6 Church Road
|908-852-4460 908-319-4734
|Lake Hiawatha
|Parsippany Food Pantry
|1130 Knoll Road
|973-263-7351
|Lake Hopatcong
|Hurdtown United Methodist Church
|Rt. 15 S
|973-663-1216 church; 973-663-1663 Pastor’s study
|Lake Hopatcong
|Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church
|204 Espanong Rd.
|973-663-0211
|Landing
|United Methodist Church of Port Morris
|546 Main St.
|973-347-0381
|Lincoln Park
|Lincoln Park Borough
|34 Chapel Hill Road
|973-694-6100
|Long Valley
|Long Valley Presbyterian Church
|39 Bartley Road
|908-876-3471
|Madison
|Madison Meals on Wheels
|10 Maple Avenue
|973-593-3095
|Mine Hill
|Mine Hill Township
|10 Baker Street
|973-366-9031, ext. 62
|Montville
|Montville Kiwanis Food Pantry
|91 Passaic Valley Road
|973-216-7649
|Morris Plains
|Interfaith Food Pantry
|2 Executive Drive
|973-538-8049 ext. 12
|Morristown
|Barbara Hendrickson Smith Food Pantry
|American Legion Post, 78 Abbett Avenue
|973-455-9802
|Morristown
|Interfaith Food Pantry
|190 Speedwell Avenue
|973-538-8049
|Morristown
|Market Street Mission
|9 Market Street
|973-538-0431
|Morristown
|Morris County Office of Temporary Assistance
|340 West Hanover Avenue
|973-326-7800; 877-589-2556
|Morristown
|Morristown Meals on Wheels
|29 Elm Street
|973-538-2160 ext. 211
|Morristown
|Nourish NJ
|Redeemer Church, 36 South Street
|973-267-0709
|Morristown
|Salvation Army/Morristown
|95 Spring Street
|973-539-2700
|Morristown
|Table of Hope-Bethel Church
|59 Spring Street
|Wyetta: 973-267-8912
Email: ettsy8567@gmail.com
|Morristown
|WIC Clinic/Morristown
|Church of God in Christ, 3 Rowe Street
|800-427-3244
|Netcong
|Borough of Netcong
|Borough Hall, 23 Maple Avenue
|973-214-5338
|Netcong
|St. Michaels
|Netcong
|United Methodist Church of Stanhope
|#2 Route 183
|973-347-0247
|Oak Ridge
|Milton United Methodist Church
|316 Dover-Milton Rd.
|973-697-3194 church; 973-697-7534 parsonage
|Parsippany
|Parsippany Christian Church
|205 Vail Rd.
|973-335-6387
|Parsippany
|St. Peter’s Food Pantry
|179 Baldwin Road
|973-334-2090
|Parsippany
|Liquid Church
|973-879-8655
|Pompton Plains
|First Reformed Church of Pequannock
|529 Newark-Pompton Tpk.
|973-835-1144
|Randolph
|Bethlehem Church
|758 Route 10
|973-366-3434
|Rockaway
|Rockaway Food Closet
|First Presbyterian Church 35 Church Street
|973-627-1059
|Succasunna
|Roxbury Township of
|72 Eyland Ave.
|973-448-2026
|Union
|Salvation Army Butler/Chatham/Chester
|4 Gary Road
|201-507-5620
|Wharton
|Wharton United Community Church at St. John’s
|20 Church
|973-366-8140
|Wharton/Dover
|St. Mary’s Parish
|425 W. Blackwell St.
|973-366-0184
|Whippany
|First Presbyterian Church of Whippany
|494 Rt. 10
|973-887-2197
|ALL
|Morris County Nutrition Project (for those over 60 years old)
|PO Box 900
Morristown, NJ 07960
|973-285-6856
|ALL
|Nourish NJ
|36 South Street
Morristown, NJ 07960
|Use their website: www.nourishnj.org