Truck Hits Power Lines; Transformers Caught on Fire in McDonald’s Dumpsters

PARSIPPANY — A Knight Transportation Trailer being towed by a local tow truck was exiting the Morris Hills Shopping Center (near the Marshalls exit) and knocked down electrical wires and telephone poles. The transformers landed in the enclosed wooden garbage area in the McDonald’s parking lot and caught on fire. Video by Jeff Kramer

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department District 6, as well as Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance, Parsippany Emergency Medical Services, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department was dispatched to the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Jersey Central and Power and Light is on the scene. Power is out in the surrounding area.

Comments

Comments