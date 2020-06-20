Truck Hits Power Lines; Transformers Caught on Fire in McDonald’s Dumpsters

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
999

PARSIPPANY — A Knight Transportation Trailer being towed by a local tow truck was exiting the Morris Hills Shopping Center (near the Marshalls exit) and knocked down electrical wires and telephone poles. The transformers landed in the enclosed wooden garbage area in the McDonald’s parking lot and caught on fire. Video by Jeff Kramer

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department District 6, as well as Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance, Parsippany Emergency Medical Services, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department was dispatched to the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Jersey Central and Power and Light is on the scene. Power is out in the surrounding area.

A Knight Transportation Trailer being towed by a local tow truck knocked down electrical wires and transformer and they caught on fire by the McDonald’s dumpsters
The dumpsters at McDonald’s, 3111 Route 46 East
Parsippany Fire District 6 was at the scene
A Knight Transportation Trailer being towed by a local tow truck knocked down electrical wires and transformer and they caught on fire by the McDonald’s dumpsters
The truck hit the electric wires and telephone phone and transformers landed on the ground in the area of the dumpsters and caught the dumpsters on fire
The dumpsters at McDonald’s, 3111 Route 46 East
The dumpsters at McDonald’s, 3111 Route 46 East
The dumpsters at McDonald’s, 3111 Route 46 East
The dumpsters at McDonald’s, 3111 Route 46 East
The dumpsters at McDonald’s, 3111 Route 46 East
The dumpsters burning at McDonald’s. Photo by Jeff Kramer.
The flames from Route 46
The flames from Route 46

Comments

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR