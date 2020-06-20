Early Morning Rescue at Arlington Shopping Plaza

Nothing to duck around about

PARSIPPANY — If you were driving in the Arlington Shopping Plaza on Saturday morning, you must have seen all the emergency vehicles blocking off the road leading to Home Depot.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery requested Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 5 for help in rescuing ducklings.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance, Parsippany Emergency Medical Services were also called to the scene.

After about a half-hour, they found their first victim. A baby duckling. There were several others that needed to be rescued. The crews after an unsuccessful attempt to rescue the ducklings flushed the drain with water to help free up the ducklings.

