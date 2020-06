PARSIPPANY — Initial reports indicate a 30-year old male was stabbed to death in a second-floor apartment of 299 Parsippany Road. Reports also indicate they have a suspect in custody.

Calls to the Parsippany-Troy Hils Police Department was received approximately 6:00 a.m.

Morris County Sheriff Department as well as Morris County Prosecutor’s Office are currently at the scene.

When additional details are available Parsippany Focus will update this article.

