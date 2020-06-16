Boonton Man Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child

BOONTON – Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, and Chief David Mayhood of the Town of Boonton Police Department announce the arrest of Andrew Jennings, 52, of Boonton.

It is alleged that between November 2019 and January 2020, Jennings provided alcohol and marijuana to a child. While the child was under the influence, Jennings engaged in sexual conversations with the purpose to seduce the child, and on at least one occasion, Jennings is alleged to have touched the intimate parts of the child.

Jennings has been charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:24-4a (1), crimes of the second degree, and two counts of Criminal Sexual Contact in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-3b, crimes of the fourth degree.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents or any related incident is asked to call Detective Mary Falzarano of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6230 or Sgt. Christian Trowbridge of the Town of Boonton Police Department at (973) 402-9371.

Prosecutor Knapp would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, the Town of Boonton Police Department, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Criminal Investigations Section, whose efforts contributed to the investigation and charges filed in this matter.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments

Comments