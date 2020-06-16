Remove the Christopher Columbus Statue in Parsippany?

PARSIPPANY — Emily Cruz, a student at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y., and Parsippany resident have started a petition to remove the Christopher Columbus Statue, which is located at Parsippany Municipal Building. The statue faces Route 46.

Cruz is a 2017 graduate of Morris County Vocational School of Technology in Denville where she studied in the Academy of Design. She is continuing her education at The College of Saint Rose as a Communications major which a PR/Advertising focus. She intends on pursuing a career in Visual Communications.

“Due to BLM and other minority movements making way across the country, I felt that now was as good of a time as any to make a petition to remove the Columbus statue in Parsippany. We should not, in any way, celebrate or recognize his slaughter and enslavement of indigenous people. This is not someone that our town should be honoring with a statue,” said Cruz on change.org.

To view the petition, click here.

