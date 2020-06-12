24 Hour Fitness Closes Clubs as Pandemic Threatens the Fitness Industry

The chain is the latest to cut back its business under the restrictions placed on gyms amid the pandemic

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Gym Chain 24 Hour Fitness announced that it will close over 100 clubs nationwide, including Hanover Township, as it repositions itself amid coronavirus health and safety restrictions that have proven difficult for the fitness industry.

24 Hour Fitness Worldwide has nearly four million members in its 440 clubs in 14 states; it also laid off an undisclosed number of employees in multiple states via phone call Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

24 Hour Fitness, 24 Sylvan Way, didn’t even make it to celebrate its one year anniversary. They held a special VIP opening event on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Although a listing shows that the Whippany location is temporarily closed until June 29, 2020, it was reported moving trucks were already removing equipment. An undisclosed source stated they will be moved out by Saturday, June 13.

When arriving at the location the doors were locked and there was a UHaul truck parked.

In addition to the Whippany Super Sport, the following locations in New Jersey are also closing: Piscataway Super Sport; Saddle Brook Sport; Wayne Towne Center Super Sport; Woodbridge Township SS and Hasbrouck Heights Super Sport.

The San Ramon, California based gym chain’s decision to shutter locations comes a year after installing a new CEO, who the company hoped would drive aggressive growth.

“These are painful decisions and we do not take them lightly,” 24 Hour Fitness CEO Tony Ueber said in a statement. “We thank our dedicated, passionate team members for their contributions and impact they have had on helping to change lives every day through fitness.”

