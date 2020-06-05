Lake Hiawatha Resident Charged with Terroristic Threats During an Emergency

PARSIPPANY — Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police announced enforcement actions including coughing and spitting assaults and noteworthy violations of Governor Murphy’s Executive Orders.

“We’re cracking down on those who jeopardize public health and undermine public safety,” said Attorney General Grewal. “We have zero patience for those who spit on cops, gouge prices, or try to exploit this pandemic for their personal gain.”

Alexis Cap, 31, Lake Hiawatha, was charged on Monday, May 25 by the Pompton Lakes Police with terroristic threats during an emergency (two counts, second degree), resisting arrest (3rd degree), aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (two counts, fourth-degree), throwing bodily fluids at an officer (two counts fourth degree), possession of prescription legend drugs (4th degree), being under the influence in public (disorderly person offense), and various other disorderly person offenses, including violating the emergency orders.

Pompton Lakes Police responded to a call of a woman seated in the middle of the road smoking a cigarette. Police observed Cap staggering and dozing off. As two officers attempted to place Cap under arrest, she allegedly coughed and said, “I have coronavirus.”

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint or summons is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

