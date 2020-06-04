Jess Colletto Named to East Stroudsburg University’s Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Jess Colletto, an Athletic Training student from Parsippany was among those named to East Stroudsburg University’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List.

A total of 1,802 students have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Spring 2020 semester of the 2019-2020 academic year, according to Joanne Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs.

East Stroudsburg University, one of the 14 institutions in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, opened in 1893 as East Stroudsburg Normal School.

Today, ESU is a comprehensive university in northeastern Pennsylvania offering 58 undergraduate programs, 21 master’s programs, and two doctoral programs. Over 6,000 students are enrolled for the high quality, affordable, and accessible education ESU provides. Nearly 30,000 ESU alumni live in Pennsylvania.

