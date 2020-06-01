ShopRite Dietitians Offer Expanded Online Services

PARSIPPANY — Over the past few months, many Americans have been eating more home-cooked meals than ever before and exploring new ways to prepare healthy, delicious dishes. To help those who may feel challenged by the daily ritual of meal prepping, recipe hunting, and of course, cooking, ShopRite’s team of dietitians are increasing their digital presence by offering free advice, tools, and resources that provide meal solutions and assistance.

“These days, more than ever before, our customers are seeking new and creative ways to serve meals that are good for their families, affordable and easy to prepare,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, RD, MS, Director of Health & Wellness at ShopRite. “That’s why we are so proud of our team of registered dietitians who are ‘going digital,’ and offering a wide variety of resources to our customers and our associates using social media platforms, online resources, and more.”

Some of the ways ShopRite’s dietitians are helping shoppers with meal planning and prep include:

Offering personalized food and nutrition advice using a ‘Virtual RD’ chatbox available by clicking here.

Offering personalized consultations, available by appointment. Dietitian: Barbara Galvin R.D., 808 Route 46, Parsippany NJ,07054; (973) 335-2625 Ext. 3002; Barbara.Galvin@wakefern.com

Hosting Instagram Lives weekdays at noon at @ShopRiteStores, and weekly “Wellness Wednesday” Facebook Live videos with the RDs

Providing free, downloadable monthly digital recipes books as well as customized recipe suggestions via ShopRite’s “Recipe Shop” portal by clicking here.

Providing meal ideas and video how-tos by clicking here.

“ShopRite’s free in-store RD program has always been one of the signature offerings of our comprehensive health and wellness program,” says Menza-Crowe. “We’re glad that we’re able to continue to offer this important service to offer solutions and assistance to our customers when they need it most.”

For more information click here.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $50 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals, and community groups. For more information click here.

